What To Do

Sundays, Oct. 2022 – May 2023 • The Corpus Christi Chargers Meetings
Corpus Christi Parish, Chatham; 6–8 p.m. Monthly program for special needs teens to young adults with a wide range of cognitive abilities, to help form meaningful relationships in an atmosphere of friendly acceptance. Program includes arts and crafts, movies, games, family sing-alongs, and barbeques. Seeking new members. Contact Ron for information: killian.r@verizon.net
1st Mondays • Patriotic Rosary
St. Joseph Church, Lincoln Park; after 7 p.m. Mass. Rosary prayers for our country through the intercession of Our Lady. Info: Camille (201) 396-3798.
2nd Thursdays • Grief Support Group
The Compassionate Friends, St. Christopher Church, Parsippany; 7:30 p.m. 10/13 topic: “How many children do you have and other challenging questions.” Meets in School Room 101. For bereaved parents, siblings, and grandparents. Join private facebook page for more info: The Compassionate Friends Parsippany Chapter. (973) 568-4164. lilycap1972@gmail.com
10/7 • 47th Pumpkin Classic Golf Outing
Our Lady of the Lakes Knights of Columbus Council 3359, Denville; at the Bowling Green Golf Club, Oak Ridge; 7 a.m. check-in, 8 a.m. shotgun scramble format. Features Hole-In-One prize, Putting contest, 50/50 raffle, door prizes. Proceeds will assist childrens charity programs. $150 per golfer before Oct. 1; $175 thereafter. Includes greens fees, cart, driving range, breakfast sandwich, coffee, buffet lunch. Silent sports memorabilia auction and games on-site. Accepting hole sponsorships. Foursome registration and sponsorship forms, contact Charlie: (973) 580-0555; or online at kofc3359.org
10/7–8 • Women’s Cornerstone
St. Jude Thadeus Parish, at Loyola House of Retreats, Morristown; 27-hour experience, open to women, themed “Come As You Are,” coming to know God more intimately through personal awareness, prayer, music, and witness stories. (908) 623-7683. pandorf7@comcast.net; Facebook.com/StJudesWomensCornerstone
10/8 • Soccer Challenge
Knights of Columbus Council 3835, Little Falls; at Paterson Avenue Athletic Fields, Little Falls; 9 a.m. Free kick contest open to boys & girls ages 9–14. For info, contact Chris: (973) 785-9374.
10/9 • Rosary Rally
N.J. area Order of Malta and Rosary Coast to Coast; at St. Paul Inside the Walls, Madison; 3 p.m., mile-long procession from SPITW, Madison to St. Thomas More Church, Convent Station, for world-wide simultaneous praying of the Glorious Mysteries. Sign up on Facebook at: NJ Rosary Rally For Our Nation. Info: orderofmaltaamerican.org/njrosary
10/9 • Beefsteak
Regina Mundi Knights of Columbus Council 3969, St. Andrew The Apostle Parish, Clifton; at Holy Face Monastery, Clifton; 1–4:30 p.m. Beefsteak, ziti, dessert, coffee, soda, water. $35. Food provided by Nightingale Catering. Proceeds fund the annual Coats for Kids Project, serving Passaic County youths. Tickets: (973) 248-7731.
10/15 • Rosary Rally
St. Lawrence Parish, Chester; 12–12:30 p.m. All are invited to pray. For more info, (973) 519-5446.
10/15 • Rosary Rally
Dangler Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, Boonton, at parking lot; noon. For nation-wide simultaneous prayer to petition Our Lady of Fatima to strenghten and safeguard the American people in Christ. For info, contact Rita: (973) 615-3104.
10/19 • 14th Annual Tricky Tray Fundraiser
Angels of Animals, Inc., Clifton, at The Doubletree Hotel, Fairfield; 6:30–11 p.m. Doors 5:30 p.m. Includes 3-course dinner, 1 sheet entry-level prizes, 1 “Mystery Prize” ticket. Featuring super 50/50, wine pull, and raffles of gift certificates, baskets and high value large prizes. Asking for tax-deductible new merchandise (pick up or drop off) and monetary donations. Tickets $65, advance purchase only: (973) 826-0506; or trish.angelsofanimals@gmail.com
10/19 • Blood Drive
Sunrise Rotary Club/N.J. Blood Services, Denville Municipal Bldg., Community Room and Court Hallway; 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Masks required; temperatures taken; must be 14 days symptom free of COVID-19. For Appointment: www.smarturl.it/NJBS_BloodDrive
10/22 • Comedy Night
Holy Spirit Parish benefit at Holy Spirit School Heslin-Codiroli Center; Pequannock; Doors 7 p.m., show 8:30 p.m. Featuring Uncle Floyd and Melvin George. Tickets: $25 before Oct. 11; $30 after. Small tricky tray and 50/50. Coffee, dessert included. BYO food and drink. 21 and older. Info days: call (973) 835-5680; evenings/weekends: call/text (862) 329-9906.
10/22–23 • Exhibit of Eucharistic Miracles by Blessed Carlo Acutis
St. Rose of Lima Parish, East Hanover; at gym. 10/22, 3–7 p.m. 10/23, 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
11/1 • 41st Annual Awards Dinner
Tri-County Scholarship Fund; at Parsippany Hilton, Parsippany; 6–9 p.m. To benefit financially disadvantaged N.J. grade school children. Tribute ads and sponsorships available. www.tcsfund.org/22gala
11/4 • Fish & Chips Dinner
St. James of the Marches Knights of Columbus Council 6574, Totowa; 5–7 p.m. Pick-Up Only. Adult $20.00, Children $10.00. Includes 8 oz. cod, French fries, coleslaw and dessert. Note: Chicken tenders may be substituted for fish. Catered by Tastefully British. For info and the ticket order form, call St. James Rectory: (973) 790-0288.